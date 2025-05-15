The John Godber Company returns to Theatre Royal Wakefield this Summer with a brand new play!
This July, West Yorkshire playwright John Godber is bringing his hilarious new play 'The Highwayman' to Theatre Royal Wakefield for three exclusive shows! You will not want to miss out on this brilliant production!
It’s 1769 and everyone is flocking north, every ale house is packed with the great and the bad.
Yorkshire is the place to be; a region drunk on making money, social climbing, gambling and gin, but with wealth in abundance, the temptation is great.
The Highwayman is a thrilling theatrical adventure from John Godber,told in the style of his infamous Bouncers, is visceral, venal and very funny.
The Highwayman’s creed is simple; look after number one and to hell with the hangman!
Written and directed by John Godber, with music from Ruby Macintosh and starring a collection of emerging actors history will have never felt more alive, and theft never so attractive!
"flashes of real spark and great moments" Always Time For Theatre
Tickets on sale now for 'The Highwayman' at Theatre Royal Wakefield: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/the-highwayman-2025