The Prince of Wales Hospice’s cyclothon and family fun day event returns

The Hospice's Cyclothon is returning as part of a fundraising event with a Family Fun Day and a Car Boot Sale.

The Prince of Wales Hospice’s longstanding Cyclothon is returning this year. It will take place at Pontefract RUFC on Saturday 20 July 2024 as part of a fundraising event that also includes a Family Fun Day and a Car Boot Sale.

2024 marks the 27th anniversary of the Cyclothon, the Hospice’s longest-running fundraising event. As with last year, the Hospice has partnered with Velo29 Events to create a high-quality cycling experience. The cycling will begin at 7:30am, and there are three distances to choose from: 52.7km, 116.1km, and 163.8km.

The Family Fun Day will take place from 10am to 4pm and will include food and drink, plus a range of entertainment including a pet zoo, rides, craft stalls, face painting, a raffle, and a tombola.

Additionally, there will be a Car Boot Sale starting at 10am. For those interested in selling, there are a limited number of spaces for car boot pitches, which will cost £5 per car and £10 per van, and must be pre-booked.

Adrian Greenwood, the Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “Whether you’re looking for a cycling challenge or a fun day for the family or a car boot sale, this will be a fantastic day. Not only that, it’s also a great opportunity to join the community support for our Hospice.”

20% of the Cyclothon entry fees (excluding booking fee) and 100% of the money raised from the Family Fun Day and the Car Boot Sale pitch booking fees will go to the Hospice, and anyone is welcome to fundraise and donate further to help local patients and their families.

To register for the Cyclothon, or to find out more information, please visit www.pwh.org.uk/cyclothon