The Scarborough Spa Steam Train Special
Book your seats - 13th and 27th August 2025.
Join us for a scenic tour which combines a truly wonderful journey in traditional carriages across the Yorkshire Dales. Enjoy the evocative smells and sounds of steam haulage from Wakefield or Castleford and travel the beautiful Yorkshire Dales to the East Coast.
Standard Class £90 (adult) £30 (Child)
First Class & Premier Dining Available.
Find out more
https://westcoastrailways.co.uk/scarboro.../steam-experience
Image for illustration purposes only.