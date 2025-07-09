The Scarborough Spa Steam Train Special

By Louise Bramald
Contributor
Published 9th Jul 2025, 14:22 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 14:52 BST
Book your seats - 13th and 27th August 2025.

Join us for a scenic tour which combines a truly wonderful journey in traditional carriages across the Yorkshire Dales. Enjoy the evocative smells and sounds of steam haulage from Wakefield or Castleford and travel the beautiful Yorkshire Dales to the East Coast.

Departing from Lancaster, Preston, Blackburn, Brighouse, Wakefield (Kirkgate), Castleford and York.

Standard Class £90 (adult) £30 (Child)

A perfect day out by steam trainplaceholder image
A perfect day out by steam train

First Class & Premier Dining Available.

Find out more

https://westcoastrailways.co.uk/scarboro.../steam-experience

Image for illustration purposes only.

Related topics:Yorkshire DalesWakefieldCastlefordLancasterPrestonBlackburnBrighouse
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice