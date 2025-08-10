The show goes on - for the 99th time
Entries will be accepted from 9am to 12.15pm. Judging will continue from 1pm to 3pm, after which the Show will open its doors to the public at 4pm.
This year again we are most happy to be joined by the Horbury, Ossett & District Chrysanthemum Society.
Exhibitors, whether members of either Association or not, can enter for a wide range of prizes. Vegetables, flowers and fruit, dahlias, chrysanthemums, gladioli, produce, baking and handicrafts can all be exhibited - not forgetting the section specially for juniors. Though this year’s weather has presented its own difficulties for growers, the Show is sure to bring out the best of local allotmenteers and gardeners.
Schedules are available from The Trading Hut on Southwell Lane, Horbury, or online at www.horburyallotments.com.
Whether you come as an Exhibitor or as a spectator, you will receive a most warm welcome.
The following day, Sunday, 31st August, at 2pm, also at Horbury Working Members Club, we look forward to being entertained once again by the Horbury Victoria Brass Band – they are always such a pleasure to hear.
Immediately after the performance, the Associations’ Harvest Festival will take place. At that festival there will be an auction of most of the items from the previous day’s Show. All proceeds go to charity. Members of the public are most welcome to attend.
Watch out for our display of giant fruit, flowers and vegetables in the Red Box Gallery at the bottom of Queen Street in Horbury.
Come and share with us this very special event in the local calendar.