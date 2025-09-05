The Stories of the Stones takes centre stage at Wakefield Cathedral

Step inside Wakefield Cathedral this September and watch its hidden histories come to life in a lively immersive performance.

On Saturday September 20 at 6pm, Empath Theatre CIC presents The Stories of The Stones, a one-off free event blending live performance, local history, and community voices to celebrate Wakefield’s rich heritage.

Etched into the cathedral’s memorial stones are the names of mayors, innkeepers, clergy, and everyday townsfolk, each with a story now being told in this exhilarating event. With contributions from Stride Theatre, Yew Tree Youth Theatre, and Noisy Cow Theatre, Empath Theatre will bring historical and present day voices to life in a unique, moving evening of history and performing arts.

“Wakefield Cathedral sits at the very heart of the city as a place to commemorate births, marriages, deaths, lives given in service, and lives sometimes forgotten," says Steven Busfield, Artistic Director at Empath Theatre CIC. "The Story of the Stones isn't only a theatre project, it's about awakening a living history we can all learn about, share, and build on, and we can't wait to invite audiences."

Actors Lizzie Hall and Rachel Vincent in character stood before Wakefield Cathedral.

The project, supported by extensive work from local historian Helga Fox, puts a spotlight on names like Mayor Effie Crowe, a highly regarded local politician, through to more eccentric figures like Madame Dealtry who, at one time, is reputed to have had over 50 cats.

“We are proud to have commissioned The Stories of The Stones thanks to the generous support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund,” adds Jess Riley, Acting Development Officer at Wakefield Cathedral. “This project not only shines a light on the cathedral’s role in Wakefield’s story, past and present, but also brings together local voices in a creative and meaningful way. We are thrilled to see it come to life inside our building.”

To find more details and to book visit: https://rebrand.ly/storystones.