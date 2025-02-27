The Yorkshire Broker Launches Walk, Run, Ride Challenge for The Prince of Wales Hospice
The challenge is simple: walk, run, or cycle 25, 50, 75, or 100 miles throughout April, at your own pace, wherever and whenever suits you best. Whether you're looking to get moving, train for an event, take on a personal challenge, or just do something for a great cause—this challenge is for you.
Martin Weaver-Parker, Managing Director of The Yorkshire Broker, explains why this fundraiser is so important:
"My gran, Pauline, spent her final weeks at The Prince of Wales Hospice, and I saw first-hand the incredible care they provide—not just to patients, but to families too. I wanted to give something back, and with the help of friends and colleagues, we’ve created this challenge to encourage people to get active while supporting an amazing cause."
Who Can Take Part?
The challenge is open to everyone, whether you:
Want to improve your fitness
Are a family looking for a fun challenge together
Are training for the Pontefract 10K
Want a great team-building activity
Are looking to push your limits
Simply want to support an incredible cause
How It Works
- Sign up by completing the form at https://bit.ly/walkrunridechallenge
- Donate £25, which goes directly to The Prince of Wales Hospice
- You’ll receive tips, advice and training support and advice along with information on how to raise additional sponsorship if you wish to make an even bigger impact!
- Complete your chosen distance throughout April
- Receive a medal and certificate upon completion
All funds raised will go towards helping The Prince of Wales Hospice continue providing vital care for people with life-limiting illnesses across the Wakefield District.
"This is more than just a challenge—it’s an opportunity to make a real difference while doing something positive for yourself. Every mile matters, and every donation helps keep this vital service running," added Martin.
For more information email [email protected]