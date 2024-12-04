The Yorkshire Grinch returns to Wakefield this weekend

By Wakefield BID
Contributor
Published 4th Dec 2024, 16:58 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 09:32 BST
The Yorkshire Grinch at the Wakefield BID Awardsplaceholder image
The Yorkshire Grinch at the Wakefield BID Awards
Wakefield is in for a festive surprise this weekend as the Yorkshire Grinch returns to the city on Saturday December 7 and Sunday December 8.

After causing a stir with his unexpected appearance at the recent Wakefield BID Awards, the Grinch is now making an official visit to bring his mischievous charm to local businesses and shoppers.

Most Popular

Organised by Wakefield BID, this weekend’s event promises to add a playful twist to the holiday shopping experience. The Yorkshire Grinch will be roaming the city centre, popping into shops, meeting visitors, and spreading a unique blend of festive fun.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said:"The Yorkshire Grinch was a surprise hit at the BID Awards, and we couldn’t resist inviting him back to share his antics with the whole city. This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the festive season and showcase our fantastic local businesses."

The Yorkshire Grinch is coming to Wakefieldplaceholder image
The Yorkshire Grinch is coming to Wakefield

Wakefield BID is encouraging everyone to keep an eye out for the Grinch and join the fun by snapping a photo with him. Shoppers and visitors can share their Grinch sightings on social media using #YorkshireGrinchInWakefield for a chance to be featured.

The Yorkshire Grinch’s visit is part of Wakefield BID’s commitment to creating vibrant and engaging experiences for both residents and visitors. This weekend’s event is set to bring smiles, laughter, and a touch of cheeky Grinch mischief to the city centre.

Keep an eye on Wakefield BID’s social media pages for updates and clues about the Grinch’s whereabouts this weekend.

Related topics:Wakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice