Award-winning comedian to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal on new national tour
The comedian, who has starred in blockbuster films like ‘Gladiator’ and ‘The Mummy’, will visit the Theatre Royal on October 24 on his new tour ‘Namaste’.
The critically acclaimed show sees the Persian comedy powerhouse “peacefully bow to his inner anger and unleashe a torrent of comedic vitriol upon the current state of this dangerously messed up planet”.
Using the power of comedy, Omid explores the complex themes of political instability, wars, inequalities, extremism and colonialism.
‘Namaste’ promises that “No government gets a green card. No tyrant avoids a take down. No audience member leaves the theatre with an ounce of laughter left in them”.
Following his debut in 1995, Omid has won a Time Out Award, and LWT Comedy Award for ‘Best Stand-up comedian’ and has also been nominated for a prestigious Royal Television Society Award for ‘Best Stand-up’.
