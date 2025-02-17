Award-winning Elvis Presley tribute act to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal next month

Tribute act, JD King, will return to the Theatre Royal in March with his award-winning Elvis spectacular.

The 2024 European Tribute Grand Champion will take to the Theatre Royal stage on Saturday, March 29, to present a rollercoaster ride through the career of Elvis Presley.

JD King, from Brighton, has become a world-renowned tribute act since debuting over 20 years ago, earning him numerous accolades - including a place in the Elvis Tribute Artists Hall of Fame.

The upcoming show will feature the greatest hits from all Elvis’ eras including Jailhouse Rock, Suspicious Minds and Can’t Help Falling In Love.

JD King said “I’m really excited to return to the beautiful Theatre Royal with my brand new for 2025 story-based Elvis show experience.

“It really is a rollercoaster ride through the King’s career, featuring all the big hits and famous

moments.

"I’m sure it’ll be a fantastic fun night-out for casual and hardcore Elvis fans alike!”

Tickets are still available via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/jd-kings-elvis-2025