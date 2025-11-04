Buddy the Elf to spread Christmas cheer as beloved musical to return to Wakefield
Diva Production’s adaptation of the much-loved Christmas musical will return, this time running at Unity Hall, from December 2 to December 7.
The Wakefield-based theatre company have continued to build their reputation for exceptional musical theatre in Yorkshire, delivering sold-out performances at venues including the Theatre Royal Wakefield over the past decade.
Michael Markey returns in the role of the Buddy the Elf, alongside many of the original cast members, promising another heartwarming and hilarious festive experience for all ages.
Artistic Director Andrew Ashley says: “We’re so excited to bring Elf The Musical back to Wakefield.
"It’s the perfect Christmas show for families, full of laughter, heart, and festive spirit. After the incredible response in Ossett, we can’t wait to make it even bigger and better this time at Unity Hall.”
Tickets are available via: https://www.divaproductions.co.uk/tickets.html