Come along to see the Wind in the Willows at Theatre Royal Wakefield this Easter

Join Ratty, Mole, Badger, and the fantastically irrepressible Toad at Theatre Royal Wakefield on April 21 at 6pm for Immersion Theatre’s production of the Wind in the Willows.

By Julie Marshall
Monday, 7th March 2022, 2:13 pm
Wind in the Willows, Theatre Royal Wakefield, April 21
Wind in the Willows, Theatre Royal Wakefield, April 21

The friends embark on the adventure of a lifetime culminating in a colourful battle to save Toad Hall from the mischievous weasels.

The perfect summer treat for all the family.

There will be heaps of audience interaction, stunning costumes, toe-tapping music, and larger-than-life characters. The perfect summer treat for all the family.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Wind in the Willows at Theatre Royal Wakefield on April 21

Tickets cost from £10.

To book, visit www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

Wind in the Willows at Theatre Royal Wakefield on April 21
Badger