Come along to see the Wind in the Willows at Theatre Royal Wakefield this Easter
Join Ratty, Mole, Badger, and the fantastically irrepressible Toad at Theatre Royal Wakefield on April 21 at 6pm for Immersion Theatre’s production of the Wind in the Willows.
Monday, 7th March 2022, 2:13 pm
The friends embark on the adventure of a lifetime culminating in a colourful battle to save Toad Hall from the mischievous weasels.
The perfect summer treat for all the family.
There will be heaps of audience interaction, stunning costumes, toe-tapping music, and larger-than-life characters. The perfect summer treat for all the family.
Tickets cost from £10.
To book, visit www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk