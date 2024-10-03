Comedian and author Ian Stone brings acclaimed Fringe 2024 show to Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ian Stone has just embarked on his first UK national tour with his new acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe 2024 show, ‘Ian Stone is Keeping it Together’; the tour includes a performance in Leeds on 19th October The Wardrobe. For Tour Tickets visit – www.ianstonecomedian.co.uk

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian IS keeping it together, but only just. Yes, he has all his hair and teeth and keeps tight control over his between-meal snacking, but what does it matter when there’s war in the Middle East, and Donald Trump could be allowed back (back!!) into the White House? How can there be such terrible pain and suffering even though Ian consistently rates his WhatsApp calls, package delivery and parking experience? And what happens to all the pens he buys? These and other questions will get the answers they deserve.

Ian Stone is "A masterful exponent of self-mocking Jewish humour", according to The Times. He has been ranked as “one of the top ten comedians in the UK” by The Independent, and The Guardian has described him as "Seriously funny”. His show at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe, ‘Ian Stone will Make it Better’, played to packed houses and won a Spirit of The Fringe award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian is also a prolific broadcaster and author known for appearing on satirical, political, and sports TV and radio shows. Currently, he presents "The Football's On" and hosts the "Handbrake Off", theAthletic’s Arsenal podcast, where he talks about his favourite team, Arsenal FC. Their first live show recording last year was a sold-out success at the Leicester Square Theatre in London.

Ian Stone - Credits: Elliot Minogue-Stone

As an author he wrote the book, “To Be Someone”, part auto-biography, part social history and part love letter to Paul Weller and The Jam. Ian has written for various publications, his op-ed for Chortle entitled “Why is there so little political comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe?”, published last year - was cited by The Observer and The Guardian in an article about how “standup has taken a sharp turn towards inner trauma in recent years”. Ian also had guest columns published in Men's Fitness and a monthly column in The Arsenal Magazine.

Ian Stone is Keeping it Together UK Tour 2024

17 October - Brighton, The Forge (SOLD OUT)

18 October - Southampton, The Attic

19 October - Leeds, The Wardrobe

23 October - Aldershot, The West End Centre

24 October - Biggleswade, Bigg Theatre

6 November - Maidenhead, Nordern Farm

7 November - Lyme Regis, Marine Theatre

8 November - Bristol, Hen And Chickens

9 November - Bordon, Phoenix Arts

15 November - Guildford, Electric Theatre

16 November - Newcastle, The Stand

17 November - Glasgow, The Stand

18 November - London, The Comedy Store

22 November - Tring, Dembe Theatre (formerly The Court Theatre)

23 November - Cambridge, The Junction

28 November - Luton, The Hat Factory

29 November - Birmingham, The Glee Club