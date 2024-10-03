Comedian and author Ian Stone brings acclaimed Fringe 2024 show to Yorkshire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ian IS keeping it together, but only just. Yes, he has all his hair and teeth and keeps tight control over his between-meal snacking, but what does it matter when there’s war in the Middle East, and Donald Trump could be allowed back (back!!) into the White House? How can there be such terrible pain and suffering even though Ian consistently rates his WhatsApp calls, package delivery and parking experience? And what happens to all the pens he buys? These and other questions will get the answers they deserve.
Ian Stone is "A masterful exponent of self-mocking Jewish humour", according to The Times. He has been ranked as “one of the top ten comedians in the UK” by The Independent, and The Guardian has described him as "Seriously funny”. His show at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe, ‘Ian Stone will Make it Better’, played to packed houses and won a Spirit of The Fringe award.
Ian is also a prolific broadcaster and author known for appearing on satirical, political, and sports TV and radio shows. Currently, he presents "The Football's On" and hosts the "Handbrake Off", theAthletic’s Arsenal podcast, where he talks about his favourite team, Arsenal FC. Their first live show recording last year was a sold-out success at the Leicester Square Theatre in London.
As an author he wrote the book, “To Be Someone”, part auto-biography, part social history and part love letter to Paul Weller and The Jam. Ian has written for various publications, his op-ed for Chortle entitled “Why is there so little political comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe?”, published last year - was cited by The Observer and The Guardian in an article about how “standup has taken a sharp turn towards inner trauma in recent years”. Ian also had guest columns published in Men's Fitness and a monthly column in The Arsenal Magazine.
Ian Stone is Keeping it Together UK Tour 2024
17 October - Brighton, The Forge (SOLD OUT)
18 October - Southampton, The Attic
19 October - Leeds, The Wardrobe
23 October - Aldershot, The West End Centre
24 October - Biggleswade, Bigg Theatre
6 November - Maidenhead, Nordern Farm
7 November - Lyme Regis, Marine Theatre
8 November - Bristol, Hen And Chickens
9 November - Bordon, Phoenix Arts
15 November - Guildford, Electric Theatre
16 November - Newcastle, The Stand
17 November - Glasgow, The Stand
18 November - London, The Comedy Store
22 November - Tring, Dembe Theatre (formerly The Court Theatre)
23 November - Cambridge, The Junction
28 November - Luton, The Hat Factory
29 November - Birmingham, The Glee Club
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.