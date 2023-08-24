News you can trust since 1852
Don't cry for me Wakefield: Theatre Royal announces next youth musical as Evita

Wakefield Youth Music Theatre has announced next year's youth musical at the Theatre Royal as the timeless classic, Evita.
By Kara McKune
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Evita was first produced in 1978 and it charts the rise to fame and power of María Eva Duarte de Perón – a poor girl from Argentina who follows her dreams of becoming an actress.

The award-winning musical blockbuster, which originally starred Madonna as the titular role, features such memorable songs as Buenos Aires, Another Suitcase in Another Hall and Don’t Cry For Me Argentina.

The Wakefield Youth Music Theatre has announced that their next production at the Theatre Royal is Evita.The Wakefield Youth Music Theatre has announced that their next production at the Theatre Royal is Evita.
The announcement follows the opening of Wakefield Youth Music Theatre’s production of School of Rock at the Theatre Royal last night (Wednesday).

Performances of Evita will take place from August 21-31, 2024, with tickets starting from £15.

Tickets are currently available on the theatre’s website: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/evita-2024

