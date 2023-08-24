Don't cry for me Wakefield: Theatre Royal announces next youth musical as Evita

With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Evita was first produced in 1978 and it charts the rise to fame and power of María Eva Duarte de Perón – a poor girl from Argentina who follows her dreams of becoming an actress.

The award-winning musical blockbuster, which originally starred Madonna as the titular role, features such memorable songs as Buenos Aires, Another Suitcase in Another Hall and Don’t Cry For Me Argentina.

The Wakefield Youth Music Theatre has announced that their next production at the Theatre Royal is Evita.

The announcement follows the opening of Wakefield Youth Music Theatre’s production of School of Rock at the Theatre Royal last night (Wednesday).

Performances of Evita will take place from August 21-31, 2024, with tickets starting from £15.