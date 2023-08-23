News you can trust since 1852
Bag a bargain: Free vintage event to return to Wakefield next month

Prepare to bag a bargain as the popular Vintage at the Vale returns to Horbury this September.
By Kara McKune
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Dewsbury vintage store, Eyewood Vintage will return to The Calder Vale Hotel in Horbury, for their fourth official pop-up event.

The free event will run from 2pm to 8pm on Saturday, September 2 and 3.

A selection of size inclusive men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, vinyl records will all be available with live music also taking place throughout the afternoon.

Vintage at the Vale will return in September.
    Natalie Liddle, director of Eyewood Vintage, said: “We love our regular event at The Calder Vale and can’t wait to return.

    "The local support has been wonderful and many people have travelled from outside Wakefield to visit this event and discover this hidden Victorian venue for the first time.”

    The vintage company have also confirmed the return of their festive vintage pop-up, which will take place December 2 and 3 for those looking for gifts, winter woollies and seasonal sparkle.

