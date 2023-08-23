Dewsbury vintage store, Eyewood Vintage will return to The Calder Vale Hotel in Horbury, for their fourth official pop-up event.

The free event will run from 2pm to 8pm on Saturday, September 2 and 3.

A selection of size inclusive men’s and women’s clothing, accessories, vinyl records will all be available with live music also taking place throughout the afternoon.

Vintage at the Vale will return in September.

Natalie Liddle, director of Eyewood Vintage, said: “We love our regular event at The Calder Vale and can’t wait to return.

"The local support has been wonderful and many people have travelled from outside Wakefield to visit this event and discover this hidden Victorian venue for the first time.”