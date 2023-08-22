Panto fever! Further cast announced for Theatre Royal's Sleeping Beauty

Meg Elsegood, Hannah Nuttall, and Chris Chilton all charmed audiences in Dick Whittington last year and will now appear in this year’s production of Sleeping Beauty, which runs from November 28 to January 7.

They join much-loved pantomime dame, and Theatre Royal veteran, Chris Hannon and TV presenter Sam Nixon, who are also set to return and were announced last week.

Set in Wakeyland, the popular fairytale classic has been rewritten with a local twist by Hannon and will feature a variety of interactive elements.

The new cast will join TV presenter Sam Nixon, will return for his fourth appearance at the Theatre Royal Wakefield.

Katie Town, Executive Director from the Theatre Royal Wakefield, said: "We are so pleased to welcome Meg, Hannah, and Chris back to the stage for this year’s pantomime. These productions are not for the faint-hearted. While they are great fun, they are also hard work!

“It’s testament to the relationships we have and the family-like atmosphere and culture that we nurture here at Theatre Royal Wakefield that we are able to call upon some of the most talented actors in the industry to return time and again."

On returning, star Chris Chilton said: ‘I’m so pleased to be back on the stage at Theatre Royal Wakefield for Sleeping Beauty.

Hannah Nuttall and Chris Chilton will return to the Theatre Royal to star in this year's pnatomime, Sleeping Beauty.

“It really is such a giggle as we all come together again.

“There are lots of laughs and the script, written by Chris Hannon, is simply superb.”