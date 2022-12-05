Vintage at the Vale will be back at The Calder Vale, Horbury , this month in honour of the festive season.

The event, run by local shop Eyewood Vintage, proved extremely popular at its debut at the venue in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scores of people visited The Calder Vale Hotel for the first time to bag themselves a vintage bargain whilst also discovering the hidden Victorian pub, home of The Luddite Brewery.

The Calder Vale Hotel. (Picture: Use your Local)

Most Popular

Natalie Liddle, Director of Eyewood Vintage, said: “We were overwhelmed with the support for our last event and so are really excited about returning to The Calder Vale this weekend with an array of party outfits, one of a kind gifts, vintage records and winter woollies for everyone”

The free event will run from 2pm to 8pm on Saturday, December 10 and 2pm to 6pm on Sunday, December 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad