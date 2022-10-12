The event was ran by local store Eye Wood Vintage and featured a variety of vintage clothing, music and accessories.

Set across Saturday and Sunday, The Calder Vale welcomed tens of people, all looking for a good vintage bargain.

The event also featured live peformances throughout the weekend as well as a live DJ.

Natalie, owner of Eye Wood vintage, spoke of her delight following the debut:

"What an amazing weekend we had at The Calder Vale Hotel at our first vintage fair in years.

"All went swimmingly considering we’re hugely out of practice and we met some wonderful folk.”

Following the success, The Calder Vale and Eye Wood Vintage have announced their partnership will continue with a Christmas themed Vintage at the Vale this December.

1. Fashion to die for! The fair featured a variety of vintage fashion, accessories and homeware. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2. Unique finds Hundreds of special and unique items were sold thrughout the weekend. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3. Locally Ran The Vintage Fair was ran by local Wakefield shop, Eyewood Vintage. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4. The perfect partnership The event was hosted at the local pub and brewery, The Calder Vale Hotel. Both partners have confirmed the event will return following it's success. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales