Don't cry for me Wakefield: Youth theatre group to present Evita at the Theatre Royal later this month

Wakefield Youth Music Theatre will present their adaptation of Evita at the Wakefield theatre later this month. .

The Wakefield theatre group is a company of young people who come together to produce and perform a large scale musical for the Theatre Royal Wakefield.

This year, the company, will take on the classic and award-winning musical Evita.

With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Evita was first produced in 1978 and it charts the rise to fame and power of María Eva Duarte de Perón – a poor girl from Argentina who follows her dreams of becoming an actress.

The Theatre Royal will host several performances of Evita at the end of August.

The award-winning musical blockbuster, which originally starred Madonna as the titular role, features such memorable songs as Buenos Aires, Another Suitcase in Another Hall and Don’t Cry For Me Argentina.

Performances of Evita will take place from August 21-31, 2024, with tickets starting from £15.

Tickets are currently available on the theatre’s website: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/evita-2024