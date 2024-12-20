Gareth Gates: Pop Idol star to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal on new Valentines-inspired tour
Pop star, Gareth Gates, will visit Wakefield next year on his brand new tour.
The ‘Gareth Gates Sings Love Songs from the Movies’ tour will open at The Theatre Royal on February 10, 2025.
The singer-songwriter was the runner-up on Pop Idol in 2002 and has sold over 3.5 million records in the UK.
Backed by a dynamic live band, West End singers and enhanced by visuals, the show aims to provide an evening of nostalgia with classic ballads and up-tempo hits.
Tickets are available, via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/book/instance/232002
