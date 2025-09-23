Heartwarming stage adaptation of Goodnight Mister Tom to run at Ossett Town Hall

'Goodnight Mister Tom' will run at Ossett Town Hall from October 22 to October 25.

Audiences at Ossett Town Hall are set for an emotional journey this October as a special stage adaptation of ‘Goodnight Mister Tom’ will take centre stage.

The story, known to many from Michelle Magorian’s novel and the 1998 television film starring John Thaw, tells of young evacuee William, sent from an abusive home in London to live with the cantankerous Tom, a widower in the countryside.

The show stars Ossett drama group, Jaba Inc Productions, who have become known for their impressive performances across the district – performing at iconic Wakefield venues like the Theatre Royal and Ossett Town Hall.

Creative Director of Jaba Productions, Chris Harrison, said: ““It’s a hugely ambitious production

“The cast play multiple roles, there’s a puppeteer bringing the dog Sammy to life, and every actor has poured themselves into creating authentic, emotional performances”.

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/jaba-inc or by calling 07989 963731.