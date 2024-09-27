Jason Manford: Popular comedian to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal next month
The ‘Waterloo Road’ star will host two special comedy shows at the esteemed Wakefield theatre next month.
The comedian, actor and television presenter will perform next week, on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5, as part of ‘A Manford All Seasons – Work In Progress’.
The audience will be able to watch Jason as he steps back on stage to try out brand new material ahead of the official ‘A Manford All Seasons’ upcoming UK & Ireland arena tour.
Tickets are currently available, via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/jason-manford-a-manford-all-season-work-in-progress-2024
