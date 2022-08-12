Jets and Sharks will battle it out in West Side Story at Theatre Royal Wakefield

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Packed with vibrant songs and dance routines including America, Tonight, Maria and I Feel Pretty, West Side Story is still an audience favourite after more than six decades.

Set in 1950s New York, this new production features dazzling costumes alongside flawless musical arrangements.

Based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story explores the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs from different cultural backgrounds.

West Side Story is coming to Theatre Royal Wakefield.

The story follows Tony and Maria, two young lovers from opposite sides of the street war.

West Side Story first opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway in September 1957 to rave reviews and has continued to delight audiences ever since.

Key cast members are Frankie Bounds as Tony, Dominic Pierechod as Bernardo, Maria is played by Abi Morris and Anita by Lauren Dickinson.

Wakefield Youth Music Theatre shows are high-quality, popular musical theatre productions with a full cast made up of talented local children and young people.

They are performed at Theatre Royal Wakefield for ten performances to audiences of more than 4,000 people.

The age range for these musicals changes from year to year dependant on the show and past productions have included Oliver, Les Miserables, Sister Act, Oklahoma and Our House - all of which have received rapturous praise and played to packed houses.