Join TV stars Harry Gration and Christine Talbot to celebrate Yorkshire

Harry Gration and Christine Talbot host A Grand Yorkshire Night stage show

Broadcasting legends Harry Gration, of BBC Look North, and Christine Talbot, of ITV Calendar, will be accompanied by special guests on stage.

York Theatre Royal stages A Grand Yorkshire Night celebration of God’s Own Country on April 11.

It’s a rare opportunity to find out what it was like working on the region’s two rival prime time news programmes, one of the few times the pair - who are great friends - have presented together.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christine Talbot and Harry Gration will celebrate God's Own County at York Theatre Royal

Harry and Christine, who share many decades in local news, will be looking back at memorable stories they have covered across, sharing tears and laughter.

Mention will also be made of some of the crazier things they have done such as tandem rides, sofa push and, for Harry, being literally tied to weather presenter Paul Hudson for days on end!

They’ll also be delving into the golden era of television when, for the first time, members of the original production team behind the iconic All Creatures Great and Small series will be together on stage.

The original feelgood show that put the Yorkshire Dales on the map, it was watched by up to 20 million viewers nationwide during the '80s.

How did a series of beautifully written books about a country vet become such a huge TV show? What really went on behind the scenes? And what do they make of today’s remake of the series today?

And, to bring the whole thing up to date, the country’s favourite modern day Yorkshire Vet Julian Norton will join them all to recount his own tales of a vet’s life today.

There’ll be music from the Leeds band The Dunwells, boasting several million downloads and sell out tours across the UK and Scars on 45, who have undertaken sell out tours in the UK and America.

And Harrison Gration, Harry’s son making his debut singing stage show songs.

There will also be chance for the audience to ask their own questions and opportunity to mix over cheese and wine after the show.