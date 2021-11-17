Normanton-based theatre group bounces back with a new show
After the longest break in its 77-year history, Encore Theatre Company is planning a return to the stage early next year with its ever-popular pantomime and this time, it’s the turn of Cinderella
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 4:16 pm
Encore (formerly known as Featherstone and District Amateur Musical and Dramatics Society) has moved to a new home at Normanton Junior Academy.
Performances will take place between January 12-15. Tickets are priced at £10/£8 with further discounts for regular supporters.
For more information about Encore Theatre Company, visit the website www.etconline.org.uk or on social media. For those interested in joining the group ahead of its planned summer 2022 production of Chess, The Musical, go to www.etconline.org.uk/join.html