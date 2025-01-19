Paradise Found: The UK's 'ultimate' Meat Loaf theatre rock show to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal
Legacy Concert Company will bring their ‘ultimate’ Meat Loaf theatre rock show to the esteemed theatre, next Friday (January 24).
Paradise Found is a two hour high octane tribute performance featuring an electrifying all-star headline band.
The band will blaze through Meat Loaf’s greatest hits and legendary singalong anthems including Bat Out Of Hell, Bad For Good and Took The Words.
Visitors can expect high impact visuals and an immersive live music experience like no other dedicated to the legend of Meat Loaf.
Tickets are available, via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/paradise-found-2025
