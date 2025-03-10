Popular TV comedian to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal on new tour this summer
Milton Jones will visit the Theatre Royal in July.
The comedian has extended his ‘Ha!Milton’ tour due to high demand, with new dates added across the country until July 2025.
This includes a date at Wakefield’s Theatre Royal on July 1.
Known for his appearances on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo or Radio 4, Milton has become known for his funny one-liners and puns, with his last tour being seen by over 100,000 people.
Tickets for ‘Ha!Milton’ are available, via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/ha-milton-jones-2025