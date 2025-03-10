Popular TV comedian to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal on new tour this summer

By Kara McKune
Published 10th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST
Milton Jones will visit the Theatre Royal in July.

The comedian has extended his ‘Ha!Milton’ tour due to high demand, with new dates added across the country until July 2025.

This includes a date at Wakefield’s Theatre Royal on July 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Known for his appearances on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo or Radio 4, Milton has become known for his funny one-liners and puns, with his last tour being seen by over 100,000 people.

Tickets for ‘Ha!Milton’ are available, via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/ha-milton-jones-2025

Related topics:Milton JonesTheatre RoyalWakefieldTicketsRadio 4
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice