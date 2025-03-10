Popular TV comedian to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal on new tour this summer

Milton Jones will visit the Theatre Royal in July.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comedian has extended his ‘Ha!Milton’ tour due to high demand, with new dates added across the country until July 2025.

This includes a date at Wakefield’s Theatre Royal on July 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known for his appearances on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo or Radio 4, Milton has become known for his funny one-liners and puns, with his last tour being seen by over 100,000 people.

Tickets for ‘Ha!Milton’ are available, via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/ha-milton-jones-2025