Review: Everybody's Talking About Jamie

James Banks as Jamie in Everybody's Talking About Jamie - Creative Studios Media

Diva Productions, the Wakefield-based theatre company delivered two hours of pure magic with Everybody's Talking About Jamie this week.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musical, based on the life of Jamie Campbell from Bishop Auckland, tells the story of Jamie New, who at 16, wanted to be a drag queen and, just as importantly attend his school prom in a gown.

James Baker as Jamie, is superb. He inhabits the role and makes it his own. Supported by Meg Riley as his loving mum Margaret, her friend Ray (Holly Greco) and his best friend Priti, played by Esmae Bloomer we learn how strong and determined Jamie has to be to live the life he has chosen in a world that is determined to judge and condemn him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were some amazing musical performances: In particular, James Baker’s Out of the Darkness; Michael Markey as Hugo/Loco singing The Legend of Loco Chanel and My Man, Your Boy; Meg Riley’s heart rending He’s My Boy and my favourite of the night, Esmae Bloomer’s captivating It Means Beautiful.

A strong ensemble cast, many of them young performers from CAPA and other colleges, danced and sang their hearts out and deserved all the applause given to them from the sell-out audience.

A simple set enlivened by images projected onto the backcloth worked well with minimal prop changes needed to create the different locations.

At the end of the show, as the audience cheered and clapped and gave a well-deserved standing ovation, James Baker asked everyone to sit down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a voice choking with emotion he said: “Andy and Andy, the producers of this production, and proud gay owners of this theatre company, have been both heartened by the support and disheartened by the online backlash, particularly the homophobia directed at this production.

“It is deeply shocking and profoundly disappointing that in 2025, a story that champions acceptance and love can still provoke such hateful responses – and there have literally been hundreds of comments that have shocked all of us in the company in the lead up to this performance.”

As he spoke, some of the hateful messages flashed up on the screen.

He went on to say: “On behalf of Diva Productions, we would all like to make something clear: we will never apologise for telling stories that reflect our community and we are proud to be telling a story that shines a spotlight on resilience, identity, and pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope tonight’s performance had moved, inspired, and reminded you all of the power of being true to yourself.”

There are still a small number of tickets available for tonight’s performance, and the matinee and evening performance tomorrow.

Book online at https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/ or call the Box Office on 01924 211311.