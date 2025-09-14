Sexbomb! Award-winning Sir Tom Jones tribute act to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal next month

By Kara McKune
Published 14th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
An award-winning Sir Tom Jones tribute act will visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal in October.placeholder image
An award-winning Sir Tom Jones tribute act will visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal in October.
A brand new show, celebrating the iconic Sir Tom Jones, will visit the esteemed Wakefield theatre next month.

‘Sexbomb: Celebrating The Music Of Tom Jones’ will visit the Theatre Royal on Saturday, October 4.

The tribute will be fronted by award-winning impersonator Andy Wood – who has built a vast and impressive reputation entertaining Sir Tom fans around the world, for over 35 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andy has become known for his residencies in Spain – where he perfected his act known as Benidorm Tom.

A spokesperson for Barr and Co., the company behind the new tour, said: “For one night only join us for an explosive celebration to one of the most powerful men in the pop music scene - Sir Thomas Jones Woodward or as we all know him - Sir Tom Jones!

“Our first class celebration to Sir Tom is accompanied by an outstanding band playing two hours of his iconic hits including; Sexbomb, Till, Green Green Grass Of Home and It's Not Unusual”.

Related topics:Tom JonesAndy WoodTheatre RoyalWakefieldSpain
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice