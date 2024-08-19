Show Racism The Red Card announces casting for new musical touring the UK during Black History Month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Show Racism The Red Card & Live Wire Theatre are delighted to announce the casting of Leon Newman, Neil Reidman and Susie Broadbent in Our Little Hour - the new musical celebrating the extraordinary life of Walter Tull by award winning playwright Dougie Blaxland and composer Chris Anthony.

Our Little Hour which will be coming to the Theatre Royal wakefield on October 30 as part of a UK tour scheduled to coincide with Black History Month 2024 tells the inspirational story of how Walter Tull - the grandson of a Barbadian slave and orphaned at just eight years old - rose to prominence against all odds. The first black footballer to play at the highest level of the domestic game in the UK, he went on to achieve yet another historic breakthrough as the first man of his heritage to be commissioned as an Officer in the British Army.

Tragically killed in action just a few weeks beofre the end of World War 1, Walter Tull’s pioneering achievements have earned him a distinguished place in British History and in the hearts of everyone who hears his story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon Newman who makes his professional stage debut in the lead role believes that “Walter Tull was a truly remarkable man whose fortitude and courage in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles is inspirational. It is humbling to have been given the opportunity to recreate such an important figure in British History.”

Leon Newman who plays Walter Tull

Commenting on the decision to cast a relative newcomer to the profession in such a prestigious role, director Amanda Horlock said “the moment Leon Newman walked into the audition room we knew we’d found our Walter; blessed with a beautiful singing voice, an almost tangible charm and a presence that exudes innate authority he brought into the room with him a sense of the hidden depth that must have been central to the late, great Walter Tull’s personna .”

Neil Reidman who plays Walter Tull’s father Daniel - and best known for roles in Dr Who, Eastenders and The Detectorists - says “audiences will be blown away by the power and dramatic intensity of Dougie Blaxland’s engaging script”. He added that “everyone coming to the show will be taken on a roller coaster ride of shifting emotions.”

Susie Broadbent who will be playing Walter’s mother Alice Tull in addition to fulfilling the role of musical director highlights “the melodic beauty of the 18 original songs written by celebrated composer Chris Anthony”. She also believes that “the quality and variety of the music is such that one moment audiences will be wanting to get up and dance the night away and the next they will be reaching for tissues to wipe away the tears.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Little Hour which opens at The Everyman Theatre Cheltenham on October 8 will be staged across the UK throughout Black History Month and before ending its run appropriately in the town that Walter Tull regarded as home at the Royal and Derngate Theatre Northampton where the show will be performed from October 31 to November 2. For full details of the tour, contact details and cast biographies see below:

Our Little Hour Tour Dates and Venues

8th to 10th Oct – Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham – The Irving Studio – 7.30pm Box Office 01242 572573

11th & 12th Oct – Burton Taylor Studio, Oxford Playhouse – 7.30pm (Matinee at 2.30pm on 12th Oct) Box Office 01865 305305

15th to 19th Oct – Ustinov Studio Theatre, Royal Bath – 7.30pm Box Office 01225 448844

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

22nd & 23rd Oct – The Greenwich Theatre, London – 7.30pm (Matinee at 2.30pm on 23rd Oct) Box Office 020 88587755

24th Oct – New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth – 2.30pm Box Office 023 92649000

26th Oct – Derby Theatre Studio – 2.30pm & 7.30pm Box Office 01332 593939

29th Oct – South Street Studio, Reading – 7.30pm Box Office 0118 9606060

30th Oct – Theatre Royal, Wakefield – 7.30pm Box Office 01924 211311

31st Oct to 2nd Nov – Royal and Derngate, Northampton – 7.30pm (Matinee at 2.30pm on 2nd Nov) Box Office 01604 624811