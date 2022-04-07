Soap stars are heading to Wakefield to appear in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice at Theatre Royal Wakefield

Christina Bianco as Little Voice; Shobna Gulati as Mari Hoff and Ian Kelsey as Ray Say, Akshay in Little Voice.

Shobna Gulati who is best known for her roles in Dinnerladies and Coronation Street plays Mari Hoff. She is joined by fellow soap star Ian Kelsey as Ray Say and two-time Drama Desk nominee Christine Bianco as Little Voice.

Mother and daughter Mari and Little Voice have an unhappy relationship. Left to her own devices, Little Voice retreats to her bedroom and starts to embody the famous divas she plays on repeat, from Judy Garland to Shirley Bassey, and becomes an overnight sensation.

With humour, heart and countless timeless classics all performed live on stage, ‘The Rise and Fall of Little Voice’ explores the highs and the lows of small-town dreams, family rivalry and finding your voice in a noisy world.

Monday May 23- Saturday May 28 7.30 with Wwednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.