Social media star Sam Nixon, who is appearing in Sleeping Beauty pantomime in Wakefield, shares his Christmas dinner hacks
Sam Nixon, who has been posting this advice for several years, uses the hashtag #ChristmasDinnerPrep alongside videos with instructions for the festive recipes.
All of the recipes can be made in the weeks leading up to Christmas, and then put in the freezer ready to be defrosted.
Posting on his Instagram account, he said: "I did notice a few years ago that my entire Christmas Eve was spent in the kitchen prepping the dinner.
"By the time it got to the evening I was exhausted and stressed so couldn't enjoy my Christmas dinner as much as I would have liked to.
"I then thought to myself, what if I can get ahead well before Christmas Day with all the prep.
"This would save time on Christmas Day, eliminate the stupid amount of washing up, spread the cost of the big Christmas shop.
"I wouldn't do Christmas dinner now without doing this prep."
Recipes include chestnut and date stuffing, maple syrup and apple cider vinegar glazed roasted parsnips, and home-made Christmas pudding.
There are even tips on how to prepare roast potatoes and pigs in blankets in advance.
There are also flavoured butters including a thyme, orange and nutmeg butter for the turkey, and a chestnut and smoky bacon butter for the Brussel sprouts.
For Boxing Day, Sam has also posted a recipe for leftover turkey pie with leeks and pancetta.
Alongside his work as a singer and television presenter, Sam has consistently been connected with the cooking world, having co-hosted Junior Bake Off with presenting partner Mark Rhodes, competed as a finalist in Celebrity Masterchef, and last year partnered with Asda to create recipes from festive leftovers.
He is currently starring as Chester the Jester in the Theatre Royal's Sleeping Beauty.
The pantomime, which runs for 150 minutes, has dates running until January 7. Tickets start from £15 and can be bought here.
You can check out all the videos and recipes via Sam’s Instagram account @samnixon18