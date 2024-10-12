Stars spotted filming in Ackworth ahead of Theatre Royal pantomime announcement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stars from the Theatre Royal’s upcoming pantomime have been spotted filming a trailer in Ackworth.

Singer, presenter and Pop Idol finalist, Sam Nixon; children’s TV regular and pantomime favourite, Chris Hannon; and professional actor and director, Chris Chilton were all spotted in Ackworth recently, during the filming of a trailer to announce the launch of Cinderella at Theatre Royal Wakefield.

The trio were seen sporting a range of outrageous outfits as the trailer was captured ahead of the first performance which takes place at the end of November.

Returning to the stage, Chris and Chris will play ugly sisters Ponty and Cass while Sam will feature as Buttons during the run.

Promising to deliver lots of laughs thanks to a unique script and Wakefield twist to the classic tale, the eagerly awaited pantomime is expected to attract record ticket sales with audiences already booking as much as a year in advance.

Head of Communications and Programme, Kealey Woodward, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Chris, Chris and Sam back to the stage. Not only are they all talented actors and writers, but genuine friends of the theatre.

“It was clear while we were capturing the trailer that the trio were a real hit with the locals. There were certainly some raised eyebrows and lots of giggles as we captured each scene.

“We are very much looking forward to the responses on social media. There’s even an extra special appearance from a local pooch!”

Performances begin on Tuesday, November 26 from 7pm with ticket prices starting from £15.

To find out more, or to book tickets, visit: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/cinderella-2024