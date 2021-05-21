Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton and Steps star Claire Richards join War of the Worlds arena tour - venues and dates

Kevin Clifton and Claire Richards will share a stage with spectacular effects in the sci-fi show

Steps and stage star Claire Richards makes her debut as Beth, The Parson’s Wife and Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin Clifton plays The Artillery Man.

“I am so thrilled to be joining the cast of Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds for their arena tour. To be a part of such an iconic production is so exciting, and I’m really looking forward to getting back out on the road next year,” said Claire.

Kevin has thrilled audiences in the West End and across the UK, starring in Rock of Ages, Dirty Dancing the Musical and The Wedding Singer..

“In 2022 this particular story could not be more relevant. After so long without live performance, what better experience could there be than this spectacular arena production complete with a full live onstage orchestra and special effects. ‘Life Begins Again!’” he said.

Based on HG Wells’ dark Victorian tale of a Martian invasion of Earth, it remains a firm favourite to millions around the world.

Jeff Wayne’s double album was originally released by CBS Records in 1978 featuring Richard Burton,the Moody Blues Justin Hayward, David Essex and Julie Covington.

It has enjoyed success with more than 16 million records sold and achieving two International hit singles – Forever Autumn and The Eve of The War.

Jeff said: Why are we calling this The Life Begins Again Tour? It’s certainly a name appropriate for the times we have been living through since the first lockdown in 2020.

“But ironically, the title comes from a musical phrase in my original 1978 double-album just as Humanity learns that the Martians, with all their superior intelligence, incredible machines and weaponry, hadn’t foreseen one particular thing – the common cold, and the bacteria that caused it. And in a sneeze, they were gone!

“Now from all over Britain, mankind began returning to their homes. Life was beginning again. By 2014 I decided that original musical phrase should be expanded into a full song, performed by all the characters we have met along the way, and it has appeared in every tour and production since.

“HG Wells conceived his story’s ending with Human bacteria defeating the invading alien force. But how could he have possibly known, that more than 120 years later, a virus born on Earth, would appear and reap havoc.

“Let us hope, that like HG’s Martians, this horrible disease is being truly defeated, as life will begin again.”

Tour dates for 2022

Wednesday March – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thursday March 24 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Saturday March 26 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Sunday March 27 – Brighton Centre

Monday March 28 – Brighton Centre

Tuesday March 29 – Bournemouth International Centre

Wednesday March 30 – Bournemouth International Centre

Friday April 1 – Manchester Ao Arena

Saturday April 2 – Glasgow The Sse Hydro

Sunday April 3 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Tuesday April 5 – Hull Bonus Arena

Wednesday April 6 – Liverpool M&S Arena

Thursday April 7 – Newcastle Utilita Arena