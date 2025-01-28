Su Pollard: 'National treasure' to bring new one-woman show to Wakefield's Theatre Royal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hi-de-Hi! star is set to take to the esteemed Wakefield stage to celebrate 50 years in show business.

The actress and singer, best known for her role as Peggy in the popular BBC series, will visit the Theatre Royal on Friday, March 14.

Su will perform her brand new one-woman show, Still Fully Charged, which will celebrate the wide range characters she has played and the staggering range of music she has performed and recorded throughout her illustrious career.

Tickets are still available, via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/su-pollard-2025