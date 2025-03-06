T-rexcellent: Dinosaur Adventure Live show to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal later this year
RED Entertainment has announced the third chapter of their popular Dinosaur Adventure Live show, which will visit the Theatre Royal this summer, on May 27.
The show, named ‘The Big Jurassic Storm’, will feature brand new dinosaur additions and an exciting new adventure.
Captivating both the young and young at heart, the audience will step back in time to a world of living, breathing, life-like dinosaurs.
Written by Mike Newman (Exciting Science), the story is set in an over-grown lab on dinosaur island.
When a satellite tasked with controlling the island’s weather systems malfunctions, chaos erupts leading to one big Jurassic Storm.
Audiences will explore the Jurassic era, experiencing the thrill of getting up close with dinosaurs, whilst learning about their history.
Tickets for Dinosaur Adventure Live: The Big Jurassic Storm are available via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/dinosaur-adventure-live
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.