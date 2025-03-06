T-rexcellent: Dinosaur Adventure Live show to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal later this year

Dinosaurs will visit Wakefield later this year, with a playful prehistoric show set to visit Wakefield’s Theatre Royal.

RED Entertainment has announced the third chapter of their popular Dinosaur Adventure Live show, which will visit the Theatre Royal this summer, on May 27.

The show, named ‘The Big Jurassic Storm’, will feature brand new dinosaur additions and an exciting new adventure.

Captivating both the young and young at heart, the audience will step back in time to a world of living, breathing, life-like dinosaurs.

Written by Mike Newman (Exciting Science), the story is set in an over-grown lab on dinosaur island.

When a satellite tasked with controlling the island’s weather systems malfunctions, chaos erupts leading to one big Jurassic Storm.

Audiences will explore the Jurassic era, experiencing the thrill of getting up close with dinosaurs, whilst learning about their history.

Tickets for Dinosaur Adventure Live: The Big Jurassic Storm are available via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/dinosaur-adventure-live