Theatre Royal: Prestigious Wakefield theatre to host musical sensation Sister Act next week
From Tuesday, May 21 to Saturday, May 25, the Theatre Royal will host six performances of the musical, produced by the Wakefield West Riding Theatre Company.
The musical comedy is based on the hit 1992 film, of the same name, and follows disco diva Deloris Van Cartier who is put in protective custody in a convent after witnessing a murder.
Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the convent’s choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but in doing so, blows her cover.
Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, this story of sisterhood has been nominated for five Tony Awards.
The Wakefield adaptation will see the popular local theatre company perform all the smash hits including ‘Take Me To Heaven’ and ‘Fabulous, Baby’.
Tickets begin at £15 and are currently on sale, via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/sister-act-2024
