Theatre Royal: The Dolly Popz to host feel-good pop party for families at Wakefield theatre

The Theatre Royal will host a pop party later this month thanks to pop culture princesses, The Dolly Popz.

The trio, made up of Flossy, Blossom and Honey, will host an exciting musical afternoon on Thursday, May 30 at 2pm at the Wakefield theatre.

The pop party will feature big costumes, big moves and an even bigger playlist of feel-good, pop favourites from stars such as Meghan Trainor, Miley Cyrus, Little Mix, Taylor Swift, Lizzo and more.

