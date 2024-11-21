Theatre Royal's new pantomime Cinderella begins month-long run in Wakefield next week
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The classic story of Cinderella has been given a Wakefield twist.
Visitors will be able to yell ‘he’s behind you’ as the new panto started earlier this week, with shows taking place throughout December and into January – with the last performance taking place on January 5.
The panto sees the return of Theatre Royal favourites Chris Hannon as ‘Ponty’ and Sam Nixon as ‘Buttons’ alongside Hannah Nuttall who plays ‘Cinderella’, Chris Chilton who plays ‘Cass’ and Meg Elsegood as ‘Fairy Godmother’.
The cast also features two new additions with Frankie Bounds playing Prince Charming and Natalie Winsor taking on the role of Drusilla.
Tickets are still available for numerous shows, and can be bought via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/cinderella-2024
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.