Theatre Royal's new pantomime Cinderella begins month-long run in Wakefield next week

By Kara McKune
Published 21st Nov 2024, 18:00 GMT
As the festive season begins, an exciting new pantomime is taking centre stage at the Theatre Royal.

The classic story of Cinderella has been given a Wakefield twist.

Visitors will be able to yell ‘he’s behind you’ as the new panto started earlier this week, with shows taking place throughout December and into January – with the last performance taking place on January 5.

The panto sees the return of Theatre Royal favourites Chris Hannon as ‘Ponty’ and Sam Nixon as ‘Buttons’ alongside Hannah Nuttall who plays ‘Cinderella’, Chris Chilton who plays ‘Cass’ and Meg Elsegood as ‘Fairy Godmother’.

The Theatre Royal's new pantomime will have its first performance next Tuesday.

The cast also features two new additions with Frankie Bounds playing Prince Charming and Natalie Winsor taking on the role of Drusilla.

Tickets are still available for numerous shows, and can be bought via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/cinderella-2024

