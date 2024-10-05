Three generations of the same family will appear onstage in Wakefield Theatre Royal production of Kinky Boots
This month, Wakefield Theatre Royal will host production of the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, performed by the talented Wakefield West Riding Theatre Company.
Set in a struggling shoe factory in Northampton, Kinky Boots follows the story of Charlie Price, who reluctantly inherits his father’s business.
David Hookham will take on the role of Mr Price, with his grandson Chester Williams playing young Charlie, and his daughter Claire Hookham Williams starring as Pat.
Just as the factory teeters on the brink of closure, Charlie forms an unlikely partnership with Lola, a flamboyant drag queen.
Together they set out to create a line of bold, high-heeled boots that could save the factory and change their lives.
The feelgood production includes music by Cyndi Lauper
Performances will run October 15 to October 19.
The trio of actors first appeared onstage together in a production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang last year.
