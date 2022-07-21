TV favourite Sam Nixon reunites with Chris Hannon for this year's panto at Theatre Royal Wakefield

Sam Nixon

Sam is one half of the BAFTA award winning TV presenter duo Sam and Mark, first appearing on our screens as contestants on Pop Idol back in 2003.

Their friendship began while filming backstage and they have been inseparable ever since.

Sam is probably best known for presenting CBBC’s Sam and Mark’s Big Friday Wind Up, Junior Bake Off and Copycats to name but a few.

Most recently Sam and Mark hosted the hugely popular and highly anticipated revamp of the family entertainment juggernaut, Crackerjack!

Sam will be joined on stage by Wakefield’s favourite pantomime dame Chris Hannon (who also writes the script) playing his mum, Winnie Whittington.

Sam said: “I’m over the moon to return to Theatre Royal Wakefield for this year’s pantomime Dick Whittington.

The theatre is very special to me and it really is a joy to spend my Christmas working there with such a brilliant team”.

Theatre Royal Wakefield’s pantomime is produced in-house and features a top-class cast of talented professional performers. Further casting will be announced in due course.

Performances run from Thursday November 24 to Saturday December 31. There are two BSL Interpreted performances on Thursday December 8 and a relaxed performance on Thursday December 1