UK's number one Take That tribute act to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal next year

The Take That Experience will visit Wakefield’s Theatre Royal next February.

As Take That celebrate over 30 years as the UK's number one boy band, The Take That Experience will mark over a decade together as their most popular and recognised tribute act.

To celebrate, The Take That Experience will recreate the magic of Take That live on the Theatre Royal stage, as they visit Wakefield on their ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ on February 25, 2025.

The Take That Experience has been previously endorsed by Nigel Martin Smith, Take That’s original manager with him saying they’re “the closest thing to Take That”.

The show will feature hit after hit from Take That’s career spanning over three decades.

The show will also feature 'Robbie Williams', who will brings alive songs such as Angels and Rock DJ.

Tickets are available via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/book/instance/233202