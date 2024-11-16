UK's number one Take That tribute act to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal next year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As Take That celebrate over 30 years as the UK's number one boy band, The Take That Experience will mark over a decade together as their most popular and recognised tribute act.
To celebrate, The Take That Experience will recreate the magic of Take That live on the Theatre Royal stage, as they visit Wakefield on their ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ on February 25, 2025.
The Take That Experience has been previously endorsed by Nigel Martin Smith, Take That’s original manager with him saying they’re “the closest thing to Take That”.
This incredible show features hit after hit from Take That’s career spanning three decades - from classic 90s hits through to their most recent triumphs. Songs include Pray, Relight My Fire, Patience, Shine, These Days, Rule The World and many more.
The show will also feature 'Robbie Williams', who will brings alive songs such as Angels and Rock DJ.
Tickets are available via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/book/instance/233202
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.