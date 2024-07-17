Wakefield-based theatre company announces national tour of Rita, Sue and Bob Too

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Diva Productions will go back out on tour this autumn with their successful production of Rita, Sue and Bob Too.

The Wakefield production company’s stage adaption previously toured venues across Yorkshire in 2022.

Now, Dale Vaughan (Bob), Emma Hooker (Rita) and Polly Lovegrove (Sue) will once again lead the cast throughout a national tour across the country.

The show will visit venues across England, including Ossett Town Hall and Leicester Square Theatre - in the heart of the West End.

Based on the hugely popular 80s film, Rita, Sue and Bob Too tells the story of Rita and Sue, two working class girls from a rundown council estate who are about to finish their final year at school however, behind Michelle’s back, Bob embarks on an affair with both Rita and Sue.

Andrea Dunbar’s semi-autobiographical work is a funny, touching and vibrant play, full of wicked humour and is a stark snapshot of 1980s northern working-class life, under an increasingly repressive Tory government.

In 1986, the play was adapted into a film of the same name, and attracted a cult following due to its intimate portrayal of ordinary people’s lives.

Andrew Ashley, Artistic Director of Diva Productions says: “Dunbar’s striking play continues to resonate with today’s audiences. The challenge for us as producers is getting the balance between a nostalgic comic snapshot of the 1980s and a brutal reflection of these extraordinary characters.

"Many of the play’s themes such as unemployment, poverty, adultery, and not least, child exploitation, still echo contemporary society which makes this play a stark reminder that we didn’t totally leave these things behind in Thatcher’s Britain.”