Wakefield singer, songwriter and musician Ruby Macintosh to appear in John Godber musical

Wakefield singer, songwriter and musician Ruby Macintosh

Finding herself jobless one Christmas Eve her mum suggested she try her hand at busking. Ruby donned a ballgown and a fur coat and treated the Wakefield shoppers to a selection of her vintage songs making £200 in the process.

She said: “ I realised then I could actually make music a full-time career.”

When she was 16 Ruby began studying popular music at Wakefield College gaining a BTEC and HND before embarking on a degree at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, whose lead patron is Sir Paul McCartney.

After graduation she combined working full-time in a coffee shop with doing gigs all over the country but this became unsustainable.

She said: “I was exhausted. I was gigging every weekend, working full-time and trying to put a band together.

“I handed in my notice at the coffee shop for a part-time job in the wedding dress shop which didn’t happen so the decision to devote myself full-time to my music was made for me.”

Ruby’s first love is the music of the 50s and 60s with Doris Day, Elvis Presley and Martha Reeves and the Vandellas cited as her particular favourites.

She said: “It’s music I enjoy listening to. It gives me what I don’t get with modern music. That’s where my heart it.”

Theatre-goers will be able to hear Ruby this week when she appears in a new musical comedy written by John Godber in partnership with his daughter Elizabeth.

Ruby and the Vinyl has its debut in Wakefield Theatre Royal tomorrow night and plays until February 12 when it will go on tour.

Ruby wrote and will perform the songs in the show, a version of which was first performed Edinburgh Fringe Fesitval in 2016.

Ruby aged 34. I left school at Wakefield College aged 4 years. BTEC and HND in popular music.

Music at Liverpool institute for performing arts. former Paul McCartneys school.

not as many gigs as there are now. working mens clubs with backing tracks. Refused to do that as I didn’t have anyWorked at cafe NERo.

exhausted - band together, gigging 40 hours a week.

Wedding dress shop December.

Quit job part time. Handed notice.

Mid December - try musinc again. Busking. Xmas eve £200. Ball gown and fur coat. Specioalise in vintage Doris Day, motown Elvis Preslrey. Marthan reves and vandellas.

Music I enjoy listening to. It gives me what I don;t get with modern. Thats where my heart is.

Ruby and the Vinyl a brand new musical comedy, written by internationally renowned playwright John Godber in partnership with his daughter Elizabeth, and featuring songs written by BBC supporting artist Ruby Macintosh, is coming to northern theatres this Spring, starting at Theatre Royal Wakefield in February, before going onto the East Riding Theatre, Old Laundry Theatre in Windermere, Liverpool’s Royal Court and Bridlington Spa!

Harrogate actress Millie Gaston, and Wakefield’s George Reid appear in this heart warming account of two lost souls who meet in a vintage vinyl store, and who’s passion for all things retro takes them to places they could have never dreamed of. This quirky love story reminds that life can be wonderful, but to be careful what we wish for!

Double-BAFTA winner Godber said: “I’ve really enjoyed working with Elizabeth on this funny, touching new musical, her characters are unique and fresh, and the songs are catchy and the singing is amazing.”

Elizabeth, who has written several musicals in her own right said “Ruby is such a feel good show, I’m sure people of all ages will enjoy a good night out; it’s kind of a love story, but not...”

In Ruby’s Pop-Up record and vintage clothes shop magical things are happening, people are falling in love, finding themselves, sorting their lives and restyling their look! When Lilly meets Tom on a wet afternoon they could never have imagined where their relationship would go, from perfect strangers to inseparable lovers. But is everything quite as it seems? Ruby’s shop is an oasis of calm in a chaotic universe, but eventually you have to step back outside, step up and face the chaos!

Featuring BBC supporting artist Ruby Mackintosh and her hypnotic stylings, Ruby and the Vinyl is a new musical with a vintage heart.

What films little shop of Horrors and Calamity Jane, LZ and Nirvana. Vintage Doris Day 50s style with a little edge to it. At college.

Princes trust got a business mentor through that helped me how to tax return.

Gigged all over. Met John at a radio interview at the theatre about a We Love Wakefield .

Busing, album launch at St Austens theatre, weddings. Funerals.

Job at YSP. partner is writer and works in catering Lloyd Hartley. Copyright business. Helps with works. Sounding board.

Live in Calder Grove.

On temporary leave to do this project.

flexible Vic Reeves, Kate Rusby, Jim Broadbent.

Celeb spottng.

Laid to rest from 2016. Fringe festival in London assen it in Edinburgh.

No funding didn’t work/ Why don’t we expand it and put it on

Crux is its a feelgood show that’s what people need. It was the right time.

Expanded more depth top stoty and charactgres

thre incluidngh Ruby

George Reid and Millie Gaston

John amnd Elizabeth base to work fro and I make them more songy.

Extra songs and a bnit of tweeking. 12 songs.

Normally I just sing.

January MA in songwriitng at Tileyard covid building not ready. September.

Stay inmusc and stay in writing.Hard slog performing all the time. Every weekend, no sociakl life.

2 x 35 minute sets

Tour