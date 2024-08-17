Wakefield theatre company launches local talent search for their next musical production
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following the success of recent sell-out productions of Grease and Ghost: The Musical, the company is looking for strong singers, actors and dancers to join them in this high energy, show when it comes to the Theatre Royal Wakefield next spring.
Artistic Director, Andrew Ashley, said: “We are looking for local talent to join us for this brilliant new musical in a variety of roles.
“This is a great opportunity for performers to get involved in what we promise to be a superb production. We support diverse casting and welcome performers of all genders, ethnic backgrounds and body type to audition for all roles. ”
Set to an original score, and based on a true story, this sparkly, funny, fabulous, outrageous, feel good and touching musical tells the story of Jamie New, a sixteen year old schoolboy who lives on a council estate in Sheffield, who doesn’t quite fit in.
The musical originally premiered at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield in 2017 and was inspired by the 2011 British television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16.
It has since featured on the West End, alongside various international adaptations, and has won various awards including Best New Musical at the Whats On Stage Awards in 2018.
Open auditions for Diva Productions’ adaptation will be held on Sunday, September 8 in Ossett.
For more information, to get an audition pack and to register for an audition, visit: www.divaproductions.co.uk/jamie
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.