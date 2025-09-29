What's on: All the shows and performances taking place at Wakefield's Theatre Royal in October

From award-winning comedians and impressive tribute acts to powerful performances and haunting spooktaculars – there is something for everyone at the Theatre Royal this month.
1. Round The Horne - October 1
From the producers of the UK tour of Hancock’s Half Hour comes another radio comedy classic live on stage. From 1965 to 1968 there wasn’t a bigger radio programme in Britain than the ground-breaking Round the Horne. For half-an-hour every Sunday afternoon, audiences of up to 15 million people would gather around the wireless to listen to Kenneth Horne and his merry crew get up to all sorts of mischief. So come and take a step back in time to the BBC’s Paris Studios and experience this comedy classic live. Photo: Apollo Theatre Company
2. Hamlet - October 2
Experience this Shakespearean classic with ghostly apparitions, intense family betrayals, and thrilling sword fights. A tale of ambition, heartbreak, and the eternal question: To be or not to be? Photo: National Production Company Limited
3. The Bon Jovi Experience - October 3
Get ready to rock your way through an unforgettable journey with the only show to be endorsed by Jon Bon Jovi himself! Immerse yourself in a phenomenal celebration of Bon Jovi’s timeless classics as The Bon Jovi Experience recreates the magic that defined an era with electrifying energy - transporting you back to the heyday of stadium rock. Photo: Prestige Productions
4. Sexbomb: Celebrating The Music Of Tom Jones - October 4
For one night only join us for an explosive celebration to one of the most powerful men in the pop music scene - Sir Tom Jones. Live on stag, audiences will witness an award-winning impersonation portrayed by Andy Wood - who has built a massive and impressive reputation entertaining Sir Tom fans around the world for over 35 years. Photo: Barr and Co.