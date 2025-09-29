What's on: All the shows and performances taking place at Wakefield's Theatre Royal in October

1 . Round The Horne - October 1

From the producers of the UK tour of Hancock’s Half Hour comes another radio comedy classic live on stage. From 1965 to 1968 there wasn’t a bigger radio programme in Britain than the ground-breaking Round the Horne. For half-an-hour every Sunday afternoon, audiences of up to 15 million people would gather around the wireless to listen to Kenneth Horne and his merry crew get up to all sorts of mischief. So come and take a step back in time to the BBC’s Paris Studios and experience this comedy classic live. Photo: Apollo Theatre Company