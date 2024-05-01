What's on: All the shows and performances taking place at Wakefield's Theatre Royal this May

1 . Oh What A Lovely War - May 1

A cornerstone of modern musical theatre and one of the very greatest stage satires, Oh What A Lovely War is an extraordinary theatrical journey bringing to life the folly, farce and tragedy of the First World War. Brimming with timeless songs, razor-sharp satire and high jinks, Oh What A Lovely War is a hilarious, heart-breaking snapshot of life for those caught in the crossfire of conflict, a unanimous voice from the trenches and a timely warning from the theatre of war itself. Photo: Black Eyed Theatre