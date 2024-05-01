What's on: All the shows and performances taking place at Wakefield's Theatre Royal this May

From Sister Act to Joe McElderry, Amazing Animals to Rude Science there is something for everyone at Wakefield’s esteemed theatre this month.
Here’s a full list of what to expect.
1. Oh What A Lovely War - May 1
A cornerstone of modern musical theatre and one of the very greatest stage satires, Oh What A Lovely War is an extraordinary theatrical journey bringing to life the folly, farce and tragedy of the First World War. Brimming with timeless songs, razor-sharp satire and high jinks, Oh What A Lovely War is a hilarious, heart-breaking snapshot of life for those caught in the crossfire of conflict, a unanimous voice from the trenches and a timely warning from the theatre of war itself. Photo: Black Eyed Theatre
2. Joe McElderry: The Classic Collection - May 2
Joe McElderry brings a unique show, taking the audience through the beautiful classic crossover repertoire of his Popstar to Opera journey, from dipping his toes in the operatic pool to winning the show. The Classic Collection show will also include many timeless songs from the world of music and musical theatre. Photo: Joe McElderry
3. The Legends of American Country - May 3
Now seen by over 350,000 fans live and watched by millions on TV Europe’s No.1 multi award winning show " The Legends of American Country “returns for another fantastic night of toe tapping Country nostalgia. The 2024 tour will showcase highly acclaimed tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Don Williams, Patsy Cline, Charley Pride, Tammy Wynette and Kenny Rogers and new tributes to icons Hank Williams, Alan Jackson, Glen Campbell, Tammy Wynette, Garth Brooks and Jim Reeves with countless other well-known singalong hit songs in this must see musical extravaganza . Photo: JMG Music Group
4. Tale as Old as Time - May 4
Northern Light Dance Academy will take you on a journey through the 1991 romantic fantasy film Beauty and the Beast. Performing their very own unique version through dance, Tale as Old as Time on the stage at Theatre Royal Wakefield. The show has been produced and choreographed by Principal Dee Petts and Kirstie Devlin along with the NLDA Team located in Wrenthrope and Lofthouse of Wakefield. Photo: Northern Light Dance Academy