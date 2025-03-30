What's on: Comedian Harry Hill to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal on new tour this spring
‘TV Burp’ legend Harry Hill will visit Wakefield’s esteemed theatre on his new tour this May.
The comedian will visit the Theatre Royal on May 9, on his new ‘Harry Hill: New Bits and Greatest Hits’ tour.
Audiences can join Harry on his Diamond Jubilee lap of honour as he celebrates 60 glorious years of fun, laughter, and low-level disruption.
The show will also feature special guest appearances from fan favourite characters including Stouffer the cat, the knitted character and Abu Hamster.
