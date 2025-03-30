What's on: Comedian Harry Hill to visit Wakefield's Theatre Royal on new tour this spring

By Kara McKune
Published 30th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
‘TV Burp’ legend Harry Hill will visit Wakefield’s esteemed theatre on his new tour this May.

The comedian will visit the Theatre Royal on May 9, on his new ‘Harry Hill: New Bits and Greatest Hits’ tour.

Audiences can join Harry on his Diamond Jubilee lap of honour as he celebrates 60 glorious years of fun, laughter, and low-level disruption.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The show will also feature special guest appearances from fan favourite characters including Stouffer the cat, the knitted character and Abu Hamster.

Tickets are available via: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/harry-hill-new-bits-and-greatest-hits-2025

Related topics:Theatre RoyalWakefieldTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice