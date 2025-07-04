Here is what's on at the theatre Royal this summer.placeholder image
What's on: Here are all the shows taking place at Wakefield's Theatre Royal this summer

By Kara McKune
Published 4th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
Here are some of the wonderful performances taking place at the Theatre Royal this summer.

From heartfelt tributes to musicals fit for the whole family – there is something for everyone at the Theatre Royal over the next few months.

Directed by John Godber and Millie Gaston, The Highwayman is a thrilling theatrical adventure coming from the region where Turpin was caught and Nevison made his great leap!

1. The Highwayman - July 2 to July 4

In a brand-new show from the creators of Something About Simon and Something About George,Something About Lennon - The John Lennon Story will show you a life that wasn't always filled with peace and love. Actor and musician Daniel Taylor leads the band to share a heartfelt tribute to the inspiration behind a generation.

2. Something About Lennon - July 5

Step into a world where the lines between audience and performer blur in this exclusive experience! For one night only, the Theatre Royal is inviting visitors to enjoy a three-course dinner served right on their very own stage.

3. Onstage Dinner Experience - July 8

Hosted at The Cluntergate Centre in Horbury, this delightfully disgusting interactive game-show explores the extraordinary world of water, pipes, and poo. From children’s theatre company One Tenth Human, this brand new adventure will delight everyone aged four and up.

4. Pipes and Poo - July 13

