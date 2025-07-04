What's on: Here are all the shows taking place at Wakefield's Theatre Royal this summer

From heartfelt tributes to musicals fit for the whole family – there is something for everyone at the Theatre Royal over the next few months.
1. The Highwayman - July 2 to July 4
Directed by John Godber and Millie Gaston, The Highwayman is a thrilling theatrical adventure coming from the region where Turpin was caught and Nevison made his great leap! Photo: The John Godber Company
2. Something About Lennon - July 5
In a brand-new show from the creators of Something About Simon and Something About George,Something About Lennon - The John Lennon Story will show you a life that wasn't always filled with peace and love. Actor and musician Daniel Taylor leads the band to share a heartfelt tribute to the inspiration behind a generation. Photo: Bill Elms, Jon Fellowes and Gary Edward Jones for Something About Productions
3. Onstage Dinner Experience - July 8
Step into a world where the lines between audience and performer blur in this exclusive experience! For one night only, the Theatre Royal is inviting visitors to enjoy a three-course dinner served right on their very own stage. Photo: Theatre Royal
4. Pipes and Poo - July 13
Hosted at The Cluntergate Centre in Horbury, this delightfully disgusting interactive game-show explores the extraordinary world of water, pipes, and poo. From children’s theatre company One Tenth Human, this brand new adventure will delight everyone aged four and up. Photo: One Tenth Human
