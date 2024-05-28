What's on in Wakefield: All the shows and performances taking place at the Theatre Royal this June

4 . The Mousetrap - June 10 to June 15

Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap is the world’s longest-running play. This thrilling West End production is THE genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time… case closed!As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst! Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim? Can you solve this world-famous mystery for yourself? Photo: Adam Spiegel Productions