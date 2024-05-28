What's on in Wakefield: All the shows and performances taking place at the Theatre Royal this June

From Elvis to Agatha Christie there is something for everyone at Wakefield’s esteemed theatre this month.
Here’s a full list of what to expect.
1. Vision of Elvis - June 1
Put on your blue suede shoes and come to celebrate the music of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll with the UK’s supreme Elvis – Rob Kingsley – and his talented cast.This breath-taking recreation of a live Elvis Presley concert takes you on an epic audio-visual journey through time like you've never seen before. Photo: Artistes International Management Ltd
2. UK Pink Floyd Experience - June 7
Celebrating 30 years since the iconic ‘PULSE' tour, this highly authentic show recreates the atmosphere of Floyd live - featuring top-flight musicians, a stunning light show and over two hours of incredible music.The new show for 2024 includes many songs from ThePULSE set, featuring tracks from ‘The Division Bell’, 'The Wall’, ‘Animals’, 'The Dark Side of the Moon' and 'Wish You Were Here'. Photo: Prestige Productions
3. The Signatures: Northern Soul Live - June 8
Experience the soul-stirring magic of The Signatures, The Official backing band for many of the Northern Soul original artists as well as being featured as the house band on The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show on BBC 6 Music.Immerse yourself in the energy of a ten-piece live band, showcasing their exceptional talent in their own distinctive style. This live show guarantees an evening filled with more than just the Northern Soul classics, presented in a unique and exhilarating manner. Photo: Barry Collings Entertainments
4. The Mousetrap - June 10 to June 15
Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap is the world’s longest-running play. This thrilling West End production is THE genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time… case closed!As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst! Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim? Can you solve this world-famous mystery for yourself? Photo: Adam Spiegel Productions