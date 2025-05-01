From dinosaur Pilates to beer festivals, the Wakefield area has something for everyone this month.
There are lots of shows running at Theatre Royal Wakefield, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Spice Girls Experience, and WX Wakefield Exchange is hosting a free daytime rave.
Nostell is inviting visitors to join them on a dawn walk, while in Ossett, Morris dancers from all over the country will pull a cart of barrels through the town centre as part of the Ossett Beercart weekend.
Click through the list to find some events to go to this month.
1. Ossett Beercart
Friday, May 30 to Saturday, May 31. A "weekend of Morris dancing, family fun and beer drinking," the beer festival opens at Ossett Town Hall on the Friday, followed by a beercart procession on the Saturday. Photo: Wakefield Council
2. Peddler Market, Tileyard North
Friday, May 16 to Saturday, May 17. The return of the market will see two days of street food, craft drinks, independent makers and family entertainment. The event will take place between 5pm and 11pm on the Friday, and 12pm and 10pm on the Saturday. Photo: Wakefield Council
3. Paulo's Circus in Pontefract
Paulo's Circus will bring its Bijou Tour to Farmer Copleys on multiple dates from May 16. It promises to be "a circus experience you won’t forget." Tickets are available from farmercopleys.co.uk Photo: Wakefield Council
4. Fashion Show, Wakefield Cathedral
The event will take place on Saturday, May 31 between 2pm and 4pm. The fashion show will feature well-known brands and all items presented will be available to buy. The event organisers recommend booking in advance. Photo: Wakefield Council
